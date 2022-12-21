MANILA — Fifty-four year old Gener de Guzman can’t help but cry while holding his release papers handed over to him by Bureau of Corrections officials.

The said document states that he is now a free man again.

De Guzman served 30 years in the New Bilibid Prisons for rape.

He had a stroke while serving his sentence.

“Sobra laki panghihinayang ko dahil buong buhay ko dito na lang eh. Yung pamilya ko nasira. Lahat nawala. Tapos ganito pa ko lalaya, stroke na,” De Guzman said.

De Guzman was one of the 328 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) released by the BuCor last Monday.

In total since January this year, 5,917 PDLs have been released, which BuCor acting Director Gregorio Catapang, Jr targets to double next year.

“Next year dodoblehin na natin ang lalaya. Kasi ang guidance sa akin ngayon mag create na ng volunteers na mga abogado bawat region,” Catapang, in an earlier interview said.

On Tuesday, four more PDLs became free men again.

And along with their regained freedom, was the promise to reform for good.

“Very important na sinabi ko rin sa mga kasama ko sa loob ay disiplina talaga. That is very important. Kasi pag pagbabago lang hinahanap mo, it is very impossible na magbabago ka without discipline,” released PDL Ram who was convicted for estafa, said.

“Isang pagbabagong-buhay para sa anak kong babae,” ex-drug convict Jeff meantime said.

Roland Allan Relativo, who was in jail for almost five years over a drug conviction said, he was very surprised to learn that he is now a free man.

On his way home accompanied by ABS-CBN News, Ronald excitedly commented about the many changes that he was seeing in his hometown in Laguna.

Ronald said, he will again help his wife sell sampaguita, and will also reapply as a hollow block maker.

The father of six said, Christmas this year means a lot to him.

“Eto na yung reunion naming talaga eh. kasi nung nasa city jail ako talagang hindi ko nakikita ang pamilya ko. May time pa na yung ibang mga anak ko… pag nagtitinda ang asawa ko, inihahabilin yung maliit namin sa misis ko. Yung struggle talaga ng asawa ko,” Ronald said.

Ronald’s wife, Maria Cristina meantime, broke into tears upon seeing her husband.

Maria Cristina is still recuperating from a head surgery, following a motorcycle accident.

Life without Roland for almost five years she said, had been very difficult, she said.

“Napakahirap po. Palipat-lipat po kami ng bahay. Kakalipat lang po namin dito… “(With Roland here) may katulong na po ako sa pagha-hanap-buhay,” she said.

Asked what she would like to tell her husband, Maria Cristina said: “Umayos ka na ha?”

According to BuCor Head Executive Assistant Angie Bautista, there are 3,085 PDLs all over the country that must be released soon for humanitarian reasons.

These PDLs she said, run from age 65 to 96, and are all qualified for parole and probation or Executive clemency.

With this, Bautista earnestly asked President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., to order the immediate release of these PDLs.

“Eto po yung mga matatanda na kailangan na po talaga silang palayain dahil ang nangyayari po, nakakamatayan na po nila dito sa loob dahil sa kakulangan ng facilities natin para tumingin, kakulangan ng doctor na naga-attend sa kanilang mga sakit,” Bautista said.

Included in the BuCor appeal, are the 289 women PDLs who are still detained at the Correctional Institute for Women, according to Bautista, who once served as CIW Superintendent.