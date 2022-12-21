Some 40 workers at Cebu City Hall have tested positive for illegal drugs after a series of surprise tests.

This was confirmed by the City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention headed by Jonah John Rodriguez.

He said that out of over 3,000 employees including elected officials, 40 were confirmed to be using illegal drugs. “Most of them are from the Cebu City Transportation Office,” he said.

Rodriguez said confirmatory tests will be done to the 40 that tested positive. If they test positive again, they could lose their jobs.

“Since CCTO employees are mostly job orders, it is a mandate for us to be drug free."

COSAP will offer a rehabilitation program as a form of help to those who have become drug dependent.