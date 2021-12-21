President Rodrigo Duterte and People's Republic of China President Xi Jinping discuss matters during a phone call at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on August 27, 2021. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — Chinese President Xi Jinping extended his condolences to President Rodrigo Duterte after Typhoon Odette ravaged several regions in the Philippines, a Chinese state news agency reported Tuesday.

According to the Xinhua news agency, Xi "was shocked" to learn that the Philippines was battered by the powerful typhoon.

"Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and people as well as in his own name, expressed deep condolences to the victims of the disaster and extended sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured," Xinhua reported.

Xi said China is ready to provide aid to the Philippines.

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian, in a separate statement, said relief goods from his office have been sent to areas devastated by Odette.

Relief goods, such as food packages and bags of rice, will be sent to Cebu, Leyte, Negros Occidental, Bohol, Cagayan de Oro City, Surigao City, Negros Oriental and other areas.

"Our hearts go out to all the Filipino families who were devasted by Typhoon Odette which has caused massive casualties as well as property loss," Huang said.

The death toll from Odette (international name: Rai) has reached 375, while 56 others are missing, data released by the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday showed.

Majority of the fatalities were recorded in the Caraga region (167) and Central Visayas (170), while 24 were logged in Western Visayas, six in Eastern Visayas, one in Western Mindanao, and seven in Northern Mindanao, the PNP said.

— With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News

