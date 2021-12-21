MANILA - The World Health Organization has issued an emergency use listing (EUL) for Nuvaxovid, bringing the total number of COVID-19 vaccines with EUL issued to 10.

In a statement, WHO said it issued the EUL to the new vaccine Nuvaxovid Tuesday.

It was developed by Novavax and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). It is the originator products for the Covovax vaccine, which received its EUL on December 17.

WHO also said both Nuvaxovid and Covovax are made using the same technologies. Both require two doses and are stable at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius refrigerated temperatures.

With the addition of Nuvaxovid, the WHO has so far issued EUL to 10 COVID-19 vaccines.

Comirnaty

Vaxzevria

Covishield

Janssen COVID-19 vaccine

Spikevax

Beijing Institute of Biological Products COVID-19 vaccine

CoronaVac

Covaxin

Covovax

Nuvaxovid

