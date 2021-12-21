

MANILA - The World Health Organization has issued an emergency use listing (EUL) for Covovax, which paves the way for its delivery to the Philippines, its distributor in Manila said Tuesday.

The country earlier this year signed an agreement for 30 million doses of Covovax. It ​is developed by US firm Novavax and is produced by the Serum Institute of India.

The vaccine is the ninth jab that has been given an EUL, which allows countries to expedite their own regulatory approval to import and administer COVID-19 vaccines, according to the WHO.

Covovax has an overall efficacy rate of 90.4 percent and it is 92.6 percent effective against variants of interest and concern, said pharmaceutical firm Faberco, one of its distributors in the Philippines along with Unilab.

"We are looking forward to helping the nation ease further into the next normal where COVID-19 is expected to continue being a health issue worldwide," said Vinay Panemanglor, chairman of Faberco board of director.

Covovax is given in two doses at least three or four weeks apart, Food and Drug Administration director Eric Domingo earlier said.

The jab is a new kind of vaccine that makes use of the protein subunit platform, which means it replicates the pure antigenic part of the virus to elicit immune response, Domingo said.