Vice President Leni Robredo visits Siargao Island on Dec. 19 to meet with Surigao del Norte Governor Francisco Matugas and the mayors of Siargao to assess the situation in the island and discuss the needs the province days after Typhoon Odette made landfall. OVP/Handout

MANILA— Famed tourist island Siargao in Surigao del Norte needs food and water in the wake of Typhoon Odette's devastation, Communication Secretary Martin Andanar said Tuesday.

Speaking to TeleRadyo, he said the island was also running low on fuel, which is now being sold there for up to P120 per liter.

As Odette knocked down power lines, residents there are still without power, and need generator sets and solar panels, Andanar said.

He said the government had set up 3 satellite communication lines at Sayak Airport to respond to the disaster.

Andanar said they were also coordinating with the Philippine Coast Guard and Philippine Navy to ferry evacuees. He said he received a report that a boat trip to Surigao City from the island now costs up to P10,000.

Odette first hit land in Siargao, best known as a world-class surfing destination. It then made several landfalls across central Philippines and Mimaropa.

More than 300 people have been in killed by the powerful typhoon that destroyed homes, flooded towns, severed power and communications lines and displaced hundreds of thousands in the central and southern regions.

Military airplanes and naval vessels were dispatched on Monday to carry aid to areas devastated by Odette, as the country grappled with the strongest of 15 storms to hit the archipelago this year.

"We are still assessing the damage, but it is huge," Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told reporters on Monday. "The first thing we are doing is address the food and water (supplies) and medical care of the injured."

Lorenzana told the armed forces to deliver relief goods using all available assets, and send in more troops if necessary.

The number of storm-related deaths climbed throughout Monday as rescue efforts continued in hard-hit areas.

To date, the death toll from Odette has risen to 375, police said in a report, making it one of the deadliest typhoons to hit the Southeast Asian nation. The number of injured has climbed to 500, while 56 people are missing.

The count, which according to the police was subject to validation, is far from the 58 deaths recorded by the national disaster agency, which said it was still checking reports from affected areas.

The majority of the deaths reported by police were in the central region of Visayas, home to dive spots in Bohol province, among some of the most popular tourist destinations, and the Caraga region in northeastern Mindanao.

Odette, which made landfall as a category 5 typhoon on Thursday, revived memories of the devastation brought in 2013 by Typhoon Yolanda, one of the most powerful tropical cyclones ever recorded, which killed 6,300 people.

Odette, with international name Rai, displaced nearly 490,000 people in the Philippines before moving toward the South China Sea over the weekend.

It also left a trail of destruction in the provinces of Cebu, Leyte and Surigao del Norte, and the Dinagat Islands.

President Rodrigo Duterte, who visited typhoon-stricken areas over the weekend, promised funds of about P2 billion to help in recovery efforts.

— With a report from Reuters