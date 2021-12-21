Vice President Leni Robredo visits Siargao Island on Dec. 19 to meet with Surigao del Norte Governor Francisco Matugas and the mayors of Siargao to assess the situation in the island and discuss the needs the province days after Typhoon Odette made landfall. OVP/Handout



MANILA— Government should give "serious consideration" to underground power and communication lines, Vice President Leni Robredo said on Tuesday, as parts of the central and southern Philippines reeled from the onslaught of typhoon Odette.

Odette was at one point a super typhoon under US classification and brought heavy rains and powerful winds, destroying homes, and knocking down electrical and communication lines.

“One realization from the series of very strong typhoons which hit our country is that our next priority infrastructure development agenda should be putting electric and communication lines underground, particularly in typhoon-prone areas,” Robredo said in a Facebook post.

Robredo, who is running for president in 2022, said underground systems would be more "cost-effective" compared to the recurring costly rehabilitation of electric and communication lines whenever they are felled by typhoons.

She added that disruptions in power and communication services "adversely affect the economy and business" and hampers health and sanitation services.

Robredo noted that the proposal has been pushed by Albay 1st District Rep. Edcel Lagman, whose area is part of the country’s typhoon belt.

“It is high time to start giving it very serious consideration,” Robredo said.

