AUSTRALIA – Naglunsad ng fundraising event na “Pasko na Naman,” isang dinner and show at musical Christmas concert ang Philippines Australia Sports & Culture Incorporated o PASC na ginanap noong December 4, 2021 sa Rooty Hills, NSW. Malaking bahagi ng proceeds ay napunta sa kanilang community pantry event na “Ayuda sa Kapwa” na ginanap naman noong December 12 sa harap ng Blacktown Max Webber Library. Ang Blacktown ay isang suburb kung nasaan naninirahan ang malaking bilang ng Filipino migrants.

Sa panayam ng TFC News kay Marivic Ayap-Flores, PASC President na 35 taon nang naninirahan sa Australia, ibinahagi niyang ang PASC ay isang non-profit club na naglulunsad ng sporting and culture events para makangalap ng pondo para sa charity sa Australia at Pilipinas at isinusulong din nila ang kamalayan sa kulturang Pilipino sa Australia.

“The funds we raised go back to the community not only here in Sydney but over there in the Philippines where we have been supporting a few charity organizations – A Home for the Angels, St. Rita and Hospicio De San Jose Orphanages, TUP Scholarships (about 25 Engineer graduates). Our Grand Philippine Fiesta has been awarded by both NSW and the Philippine government as we have become an institution. We bring the community together (multi-cultural as well) showcasing our culture, food, camaraderie, and friendships,” pahayag ni Ms. Ayap-Flores.

Ninais na matulungan ng PASC ang mga senior citizen at ibang kababayang naapektuhan ng COVID-19 lockdown kaya nila isinagawa ang nasabing Christmas concert at community pantry.

Ang mga senior citizen at iba pang recipients sa Pamaskong ayuda mula sa PASC

“…To help those who have been affected financially and mentally by the COVID-19 strict lockdown. Students who have lost their jobs and other people as well. Seniors who have been home alone. You know how Filos love social gatherings and getting together. How we love our culture - singing, and dancing…We have given complimentary tickets to our Seniors to the Pasko Na Naman (ticket is $100) as we know they have been segregated from the community for a while. To give some happiness to help their mental health as well. They were very happy with the treat and said they'd enjoyed the show and the dinner,” kuwento ni Ms. Ayap-Flores.

Namigay ang PASC sa kanilang community pantry event ng libreng food bags at mayroon ding ukay ukay clothes para sa mga Senior citizen kung saan puwede silang mamili ng mga damit na kanilang magustuhan. 110 recipients ang nabiyayaan sa nasabing charity event.

Ang mga libreng ukay ukay kung saan puwedeng mamili ang mga recipient ng gusto nilang damit

“We had a marquee in front of the Max Webber Library at Blacktown where they can come and get the goodies. First come first serve basis. Although with the Seniors we gave their bags through two Seniors organizations that have registered their names. Few came to pick up on the site. And with the others, the leader picks them up so they can deliver house to house,” sabi ni Ms. Ayap-Flores.

Sa gitna ng pandemya, mas nasusukat ang bayanihan, pagmamalasakit at pagmamahal sa kapwa ng mga Pilipino tulad na lamang ng mga Pilipinong bahagi ng PASC at iba pang Pilipinong katuwang nila sa kanilang mga proyekto na nagbibigay tulong sa kapwa na siyang tunay na diwa ng Pasko.

Ang community pantry ng PASC kung saan namigay sila ng food bags at ukay ukay

“We Filipinos are generous and kind. We look after each other so that in times like these we really reach out. Both our “Pasko na Naman” and “Ayuda sa Kapwa” is not only to help financially but also mentally as the lockdown has caused so much stress, distress, loneliness, and anxiety. Being the first organization that came out with an event right after the easing of the lockdown so we can get together and have fun gave us a feeling of reward as we were able to give back to the community. We want to show the world that at times of adversity we get together to help each other. We Filipinos wherever we are, are resilient and compassionate because our values are guided by our Faith and Love of God,” pagbabahagi ni Ms. Ayap-Flores