NDRRMC: Typhoon Odette death toll at 156; 37 missing

Drone shot taken on December 20, 2021 shows destruction in Dapa, Siargao, Surigao del Norte, 4 days after Typhoon Odette made landfall on the island on December 16. Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Tuesday said the number of people who died because of Typhoon Odette has reached 156, with 27 injured and 37 missing people.

According to data from NDRRMC, of the 156 reported deaths, only 9 have been validated by government units in the area.

The death toll stood at 61 late Monday but increased after the NDRRMC received more information from ground sources as mobile signals and electricity were restored in areas hard hit by the calamity.

There were still more than 400,000 people in over 2000 evacuation centers in Visayas and Mindanao, the NDRRMC said.

It also reported areas that have declared state of calamity due to typhoon damage were 12 in Caraga, 11 in Agusan del Norte, including Butuan City.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police said it would refrain from providing names of casualties in its reports unless confirmed by the Office of Civil Defense.

The PNP earlier reported significantly higher Odette casualties with 375 dead, 500 injured, and 56 missing people, based on reports from its units in typhoon-hit areas.

