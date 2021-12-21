Home  >  News

4.8-magnitude quake jolts Occidental Mindoro

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 21 2021 01:23 PM | Updated as of Dec 21 2021 01:39 PM

Courtesy of Phivolcs

MANILA—A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck Occidental Mindoro Tuesday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The tectonic tremor occurred at 12:08 p.m. some 10 kilometers north of Sablayan town. It had a depth of 15 kms.

The following instrumental intensities, which are measured using an intensity meter that measures ground acceleration, were recorded in the following areas:

  • Intensity IV - Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro
  • Intensity III - Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro
  • Intensity II - Roxas, Oriental Mindoro; San Jose Occidental Mindoro; Batangas City

The quake is not expected to cause damage or generate aftershocks, Phivolcs said.

