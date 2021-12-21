MANILA—A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck Occidental Mindoro Tuesday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.
The tectonic tremor occurred at 12:08 p.m. some 10 kilometers north of Sablayan town. It had a depth of 15 kms.
The following instrumental intensities, which are measured using an intensity meter that measures ground acceleration, were recorded in the following areas:
- Intensity IV - Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro
- Intensity III - Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro
- Intensity II - Roxas, Oriental Mindoro; San Jose Occidental Mindoro; Batangas City
The quake is not expected to cause damage or generate aftershocks, Phivolcs said.
