Courtesy of Phivolcs

MANILA—A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck Occidental Mindoro Tuesday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The tectonic tremor occurred at 12:08 p.m. some 10 kilometers north of Sablayan town. It had a depth of 15 kms.

The following instrumental intensities, which are measured using an intensity meter that measures ground acceleration, were recorded in the following areas:

Intensity IV - Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity III - Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity II - Roxas, Oriental Mindoro; San Jose Occidental Mindoro; Batangas City

The quake is not expected to cause damage or generate aftershocks, Phivolcs said.

RELATED VIDEO