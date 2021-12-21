Gerald Cruz and Jayson Uson. Photos screengrab from the Blue Ribbon Committee.

MANILA - Sen. Richard Gordon on Tuesday sought the apprehension of two businessmen allegedly linked to former presidential adviser Michael Yang, in a bid to "complete" the story regarding the purported anomalous transactions that government made with Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp.

In his opening speech during the resumption of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee's probe on Pharmally, Gordon said Jayson Uson and Gerald Cruz have been evading the panel and are currently in hiding for their supposed links to the pharmaceutical firm.

Uson, according to Gordon, is the president of Filipinas 168 Shopping Mall.

Gordon shows photo of Gerald Cruz, who he alleged is an accomplice in the Pharmally deals: Kasama ito sa mga... nawawalang perang nalustay ng bayan para sa COVID na dapat ginamit. Ito si Gerald Cruz, ang siyang gumamit ng list ng bahay ni Michael Yang... sa Forbes. pic.twitter.com/3liVbnsPDi — Job Manahan (@jobmanahan) December 21, 2021

He is also the president of DCLA Plaza and Yangtze Group Trade, which are supposedly linked to Yang. He is an officer of other companies related to the Chinese businessman, according to Gordon.

"Balita namin, nasa Japan. Hihilingin ko na ma-contact ng embassy natin diyan kung may makukuhang balita diyan para mahuli yan," the senator said.

(We heard he is in Japan. We will request that our embassy there could get an information or news about him so we can get him.)

Cruz, meanwhile, is the person who allegedly helped Yang secure his house in Dasmariñas, Cavite and Forbes Park. He is also supposedly a Filipinas 168 Shopping Mall stockholder.

Based on the information showed by Gordon, Cruz is the corporate secretary of DCLA Plaza and Yangtze Group Trade.

He is also the corporate secretary of Pharmally Biological.

Gordon urged the public to inform the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, which he chairs, if they have any details about the two businessmen.

He said government agencies should also work with them to have a "little justice" involving the pandemic deals.

"Itong dalawang ito, kailangan mahuli para mabuo natin ang storya. Medyo buo na. Pero kung ang nakikinig ay Department of Justice at Ombudsman, at NBI, tulungan niyo na ang ating bayan para naman magkaroon tayo ng kaunting katarungan sa mga nalaspag na pera nitong mga tao na ito," he said.

(These two should be held by authorities so we could complete the story. The picture is somehow complete now. But if the DOJ, Ombudsman, and NBI are listening, please help our country so we can have a little justice regarding this issue.)

Pharmally bagged at least P11-billion worth of contracts with the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) despite having a paid-up capital of only P625,000 in 2019, senators said.

President Rodrigo Duterte had denied the allegation of overpricing of supplies from Pharmally, and maintained that the deals were above board.

Senators have so far recommended the filing of various charges against Pharmally's officers, Yang, and former budget undersecretary Christopher Lloyd Lao, among others, due to the allegedly anomalous transactions.