MANILA— The Senate is set to soon end its over 4-month long investigation on the government's supposed mishandling of COVID-19 pandemic funds and Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp, Sen. Richard Gordon said on Tuesday.

At the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing, Gordon, the panel chair, said there might only be one session left before the committee releases its report following a series of hearings.

"Malamang isang hearing na lang ang natitira, isa-submit ko na ito... at kailangan makita natin ang katarungan. At makulong ang mga ito," Gordon said.

(There may only be one hearing left. I will submit this. And we want to see justice and for these people to go to jail.)

The marathon hearings, now on its 17th, started on Aug. 18.

Gordon earlier blamed President Rodrigo Duterte for stalling the hearings by issuing a memo that bars officials from the executive department from attending.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee's initial findings in October recommended criminal charges against Pharmally officers Krizle Mago, Mohit Dargani, Twinkle Dargani, and Linconn Ong.

Gordon shows photo of Gerald Cruz, who he alleged is an accomplice in the Pharmally deals: Kasama ito sa mga... nawawalang perang nalustay ng bayan para sa COVID na dapat ginamit. Ito si Gerald Cruz, ang siyang gumamit ng list ng bahay ni Michael Yang... sa Forbes. pic.twitter.com/3liVbnsPDi — Job Manahan (@jobmanahan) December 21, 2021

Chinese businessman and Duterte's former economic adviser Michael Yang should be deported and classified as an "undesirable alien," it said.

Senators had alleged that Yang, former budget Undersecretary Christopher Lloyd Lao, Overall Deputy Ombudsman Warren Liong, and Pharmally's executives violated the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Gordon described the anomalous transactions as premeditated and said it had the approval of Duterte.

Senators found a number of problems with government’s deals with Pharmally.

Among those the chamber found suspicious were: Pharmally delivering 500,000 face masks ahead of purchase order; its failure to show deeds for P33 million worth of donations to the government; and documents on Pharmally-DBM deals suddenly going missing, among others.

