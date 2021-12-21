Former partylist rep faces Comelec case over 'political turncoatism'

Former Ang Probinsyano Rep. Ronnie Ong is facing a case before the Commission on Elections over alleged "political turncoatism." Photo from Ong's Facebook page.

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is being urged to cancel the candidacy of former Ang Probinsyano Rep. Ronnie Ong, now seeking a House seat under another party-list group, over alleged material misrepresentation and "political turncoatism."

Ong is one of the 2 representatives of Ang Probinsyano who won a seat in the 2019 elections. He left his post to run under a different party-list group for the May 2022 elections.

In a petition filed last Nov. 29 by Mark Anthony Rosales, the Comelec was asked to cancel the Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance (CONA) of Ong as first nominee of Alliance of Public Transport Organization (AP) party-list because he allegedly lied in the said document.

Ong's CONA for AP party-list was sworn to Nov. 12, 2021.

The petitioner claimed Ong violated the Republic Act 7941 or the Party-List System Act—particularly its provisions that set the deadline on switching political and sectoral affiliations 6 months before an election—when he allegedly failed to vacate his post as Ang Probinsyano representative before Nov. 9, 2021.

The House of Representatives Secretary General confirmed to petitioner that Ong was still "incumbent member of 18th Congress" as late as Nov. 22.

"It is clear that respondent is still part of party Ang Probinsyano as of Nov. 23, 2021... [H]aving failed to completely sever his links with Ang Probinsyano... before Nov. 9, 2021 renders him ineligible for nomination under AP party-list," petitioner argued.

Petitioner also called out the disparity between the sectors Ang Probinsyano and AP seek to represent.

"AP represents the sector of transportation workers, while Ang Probinsyano represents probinsyanos. These sectors are entirely distinct, unrelated, and unconnected."

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Ong called the petition "nuisance" orchestrated by Ang Probinsyano, his former party-list.

"Honestly wala namang substance yan... I think it's a nuisance case," he said, claiming he resigned as House representative "before November 8."

"I think it's being filed by my former party-list," he added.

ABS-CBN News reached out to Ang Probinsyano party-list but its spokesperson has yet to respond.

Ong said his lawyers are handling the case, but insisted "we did everything by the law."

Ang Probinsyano was among the top party-list groups in the 2019 midterm elections, thanks to its name and endorser Coco Martin.

The Kapamilya star is backing the candidacy of Ong and his current party-list AP.

