European Union provides €1.7 million for 'Odette' relief efforts

MANILA - The European Union has pledged €1.7 million (approximately P96 million) in humanitarian funding for those affected by typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) in the Philippines.

The funding will cover immediate needs like food, water, shelter and other household items. Humanitarian partners will also strengthen healthcare services to prevent the spread of waterborne diseases.

"In an immediate response to typhoon Rai which caused wide-spread destruction and deplorable loss of lives in the Philippines, the EU stands by the Filipino people in these difficult times and has started to provide emergency relief actions to those affected in close cooperation with our humanitarian partners,” Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič said in a statement.

A portion of the aid will also be handed out as cash grants.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Tuesday said the number of people who died because of Typhoon Odette has reached 156, with 275 injured and 37 missing people.