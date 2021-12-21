DFA brings home over 120 more OFWs from Europe

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday brought home 122 more overseas Filipino workers from various areas in Europe.

A total of 92 OFWs from Amsterdam arrive via chartered flight at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 while another 30 from the Netherlands, Belgium and the adjacent regions came in via a Singapore Airlines commercial flight.

The DFA Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers' Affairs has scheduled a third chartered flight on Dec. 23.

"This Christmas season, we recommit ourselves to working double time to make sure we bring as many of our kababayans home. This is why we are in the government and reuniting them with their families is our gift," Arriola said.

The DFA is also launching a repatriation flight to bring home more distressed Filipinos from Europe, especially those affected by health policies due to the omicron variant. The repatriation flight is also expected to include overseas Filipinos from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.