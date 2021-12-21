Davao City Hall. File

The local government of Davao City said Tuesday it was looking into reports of twin bomb threats in the city.

"There are two bomb threats currently investigated by the security cluster of Davao City," the local government said in a Facebook post, without providing any further details on the threats.

The local government cited "violent extremism" as a possible motive but it did not discount that the threats may also be related to politics.

"Threats may be politically motivated particularly from people who have evil intent," it said as it urged residents to be vigilant.

Davao City also advised residents to report information about planned terror attacks or suspicious activities to Task Force Davao: