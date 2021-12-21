Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Ninety-seven people have died in Bohol due to Typhoon Odette, the province's disaster risk reduction and management office (PDRRMO) said on Tuesday.

Anthony Damalerio of Bohol PDRRMO said the province also has logged over 100 injured and several missing people, days after the powerful tropical cyclone barreled through the province.

"Talagang massive destruction for Bohol," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

The province is still in a blackout after Odette knocked out power lines, Damalerio said, adding water services are also still non-operational.

"Our connection from Leyte was also damaged. We cannot restore the pumping stations at lahat ng mga water utilities natin walang power ... immediate concern right now is water and other basic commodities," he said.

The situation in island barangays of Bohol is also critical since they are far from the provincial proper, Damalerio said.

He said that there's enough food supply for the province's residents but he noted that there are people going to Tagbilaran City for "panic buying."

Damalerio noted that electricity may not be restored in Bohol for the holidays even though donors have given generator sets to some areas.

"It will be a black Christmas for Bohol," he said, adding power may only return to the province next year.

Damalerio appealed for donations such as water and fuel supplies.

The province has declared a state of calamity due to Odette, so it can use emergency funds for relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Damalerio said food packs and other goods have been sent to multiple villages and evacuation centers, with island barangays as priority zones.

He said around 26,000 families were evacuated during Odette's onslaught. According to him, less than half of them are still in emergency shelters.

"Time will come, Bohol will rise. Even with the little that we have, there’s still hope for a little Christmas celebration. We will show the resiliency of Boholanos," he said.

The total death toll caused by Odette (international name: Rai) has reached 375, while 56 others are missing, data released by the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday showed.

Majority of the fatalities were recorded in the Caraga region (167) and Central Visayas (170), while 24 were logged in Western Visayas, six in Eastern Visayas, one in Western Mindanao, and seven in Northern Mindanao, the PNP said.