5.1-magnitude quake jolts Occidental Mindoro

Courtesy of Phivolcs

MANILA — A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck Occidental Mindoro Tuesday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The tectonic tremor occurred at 12:08 p.m. some 10 kilometers north of Sablayan town. It had a depth of 15 kms.

The quake was originally reported to be at magnitude 4.8.

It was felt in certain areas in the following intensities:

Intensity IV - Sablayan and Rizal, Occidental Mindoro

Intensity III - Abra De Ilog, Santa Cruz and Calintaan, Occidental Mindoro; Calapan City and Bansud, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity II - Makati City; Batangas City; Baco, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity I - Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; Tingloy, Batangas;

The following instrumental intensities, which are generated using an intensity meter that measures ground acceleration, were also recorded in the following areas:

Intensity IV - Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity III - Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity II - Roxas, Oriental Mindoro; San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Batangas City

Intensity I - Tagaytay City, Cavite; Mulanay, Mauban, Gumaca and Dolores, Quezon

The quake is an aftershock of the magnitude 5.3 earthquake recorded also in Sablayan last Oct. 3, the Phivolcs said.

Tuesday's tremor is expected to cause damage or generate aftershocks, Phivolcs added.

RELATED VIDEO