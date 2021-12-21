Quezon City residents receive their COVID-19 vaccine dose at the Batasan Hills National High School on November 29, 2021, the start of the "National COVID-19 Vaccination Days." Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA— Some 3.76 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been administered in the second run of the National Vaccination Days, the official leading the program said Tuesday.

A total 3,760,132 jabs were administered from Dec. 15 to 20, according to Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, head of the National Vaccination Operation Center.

"Ang pinakamaraming nabakunahan ay second doses... 2.1 million ang ating second dose, at 1.1 million ang first dose, may mga 289,000 tayo na booster," she said during a virtual public briefing.

(We administered primarily second doses... 2.1 million second doses were administered, 1.1 million were first doses, and there were some 289,000 booster shots jabbed.)

The vaccination drive, initially set as a 3-day campaign, will be extended until next week following Typhoon Odette's destruction, Cabotaje said.

The NVOC has lowered the inoculation target in areas pummeled by the typhoon and raised it in unaffected areas, she added.

"Babawian natin 'yung hindi nagbabakuna doon sa mga areas na hindi nasalanta ng bagyo kagaya ng Region 3 (Central Luzon) at 4A (Calabarzon). Sana humataw pa sila, mas marami pa silang mabakunahan para 'yung hindi magbabakuna ay ma-offset naman," she said.

(We will make up for areas that can't vaccinate in unaffected regions such as Region 3 and 4A. We hope they will intensify their efforts and inoculate more people.)

"We have some difficulty but we are still optimistic na ma-meet natin ang (that we will meet our target of) 54 million [fully vaccinated individuals] at the end of this year."

The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated 43.5 million, while 56.3 million have received an initial dose as of Sunday, according to data gathered by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.