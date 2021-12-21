Medical staff at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City prepares a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to be administered to hospital workers on November 17, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

The Philippines on Tuesday received more than 3.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses donated by the United States and France through the United Nations-led COVAX vaccine-sharing program.

The country welcomed 1,623,960 jabs of the Pfizer brand from the US, and 1,697,000 shots of AstraZeneca from France.

The shots were transported via Emirates flight EK334, which landed at Ninoy Aquino International Airport past 6 a.m.

On Monday, the US government sent 1.7 million vaccine shots, thus completing a promised donation of 3.4 million jabs.

The latest batch takes the total vaccines delivered to the Philippines to more than 190 million.

Based on the national coronavirus vaccination dashboard, the government has so far inoculated some 100.9 million individuals.

Of the number, 43,534,136 have been fully immunized while 56,260,154 have received at least one jab.

Meanwhile, 1,113,377 booster shots, which is said to offer effective protection against the omicron variant that has been causing a surge in COVID-19 cases in several parts of the world, have been administered.

RELATED VIDEO