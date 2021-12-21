2 more party-lists granted SC relief vs Comelec rejection

The Supreme Court has issued more temporary restraining orders against the Commission on Elections sought by rejected party-list groups. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA— The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday issued more temporary restraining orders (TRO) against the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for rejecting the accreditation of 2 party-list groups seeking to join Halalan 2022.

READ: TRO in G.R. No. 258129 (Mindanao Indigenous Peoples Conference for Peace and Development v. COMELEC) pic.twitter.com/FjTjGQrwvS — Philippine Supreme Court Public Information Office (@SCPh_PIO) December 21, 2021

In a tweet, the SC confirmed granting the relief sought by party-list groups Lingkud Bayanihan Party and the Mindanao Indigenous Peoples Conference for Peace and Development.

The SC asked Comelec to comment on the petitions filed by the 2 party-list groups within 10 days.

Last Friday, Alliance for Resilience, Sustainability and Empowerment, Ang Tinig ng Seniors, and Igorot Warriors also secured TROs from the SC over a similar complaint against the poll body.

The 5 party-list groups are among 107 groups whose applications for registration were rejected by Comelec.

On Monday, Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said the poll body has yet to determine the legal effects of the TRO considering the raffle for party-list placement in the 2022 ballots has concluded.

Asked if the names of rejected party-list groups with TROs from the SC would be printed on the 2022 ballot, Jimenez said "I don't know the answer to that yet."

The printing of the 2022 ballots will begin on Jan. 12, 2022.

