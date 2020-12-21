Vergeire says DOH still supports Duque after Pacquiao calls for replacement

Watch more in iWantTFC

Video courtesy of the Department of Health

MANILA — The Department of Health spokesperson said Monday that the agency continues to support the leadership of Secretary Francisco Duque III despite criticisms from other government officials.

Senator Manny Pacquiao was the latest to ask for Duque’s replacement after the health chief was blamed for not being able to immediately seal a COVID-19 vaccine deal with Pfizer.

Duque has denied this.

“We have been faced with this challenge from the very start, and we have always verbalized our support for our Secretary,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a virtual briefing.

Vergeire explained that the DOH has to follow government processes, and does not skip protocols and guidelines.

She said that while they understand that people are impatient and want the COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in the Philippines as soon as possible, “government is trying to do its best so that we can have the vaccines as early as next year.”

“But we need to also need to abide with the processes of government para maayos lahat (so everything is proper) and it’s going to be transparent and according to guidelines,” she added.

Besides being criticized for the slow process of COVID-19 vaccine approval, Duque has faced several other complaints before, including the delayed release of health worker benefits.

President Rodrigo Duterte had defended Duque from criticisms.

