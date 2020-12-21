'Spare the daughter': CHR asks public not to share photos, videos of killer cop's child

MANILA - The Commission on Human Rights on Monday urged the public to refrain from spreading photos and videos of the daughter of Police Senior Master Sgt. Jonel Nuezca – who shot dead an unarmed woman and her son in Paniqui, Tarlac – as she was also subjected to a traumatic experience.

CHR spokesperson Atty. Jacqueline De Guia said the public should spare the daughter from further bullying and discrimination.

"We condemn the killing, we want prompt investigation, but I'd also want to highlight that we are urging the public as well to spare the daughter of the policeman from further bullying, ridicule and discrimination," she told Teleradyo Monday afternoon.

"Tandaan natin, bata rin siya, kabilang rin siya sa mga vulnerable sector na pinoprotektahan natin and she needs psychosocial intervention," De Guia added.

(Let us remember, she is a child, she's a member of the vulnerable sector that we want to protect, and she needs psychosocial intervention.)

De Guia also urged the public not to be desensitized by the spate of killings in the country.

"We should not allow ourselves to be desensitized. We should not allow ourselves to tolerate these kinds of incidents. It should be the exception, not the general rule," she said.

On Sunday afternoon, Nuezca shot Sonya Gregorio, 52; and Frank Anthony Gregorio, 25; multiple times during an argument over an improvised cannon.

As seen on now-viral videos, the murders happened after the daughter of the cop who proudly shouted "my father is a policeman” was briefly mocked by Sonya. This triggered the policeman, who then shot dead the unarmed mother and son.

The policeman, who is assigned at the Parañaque City police crime laboratory, was off-duty when the incident took place. He later surrendered to police.