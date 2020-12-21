'Pulis ang terorista': Netizens, rights group kinondena ang pagpatay ng pulis sa mag-ina

Walang habas na pinaslang ni Police Senior Master Sgt. Jonel Nuezca ang mag-inang kapitbahay nila sa Paniqui, Tarlac matapos nilang maingayan sa boga. Paniqui Municipal Police

MAYNILA – Umapaw ang galit ng netizens, iba't ibang grupo, at ilang politiko matapos kumalat sa social media ang video ng isang pulis na malapitang binaril sa ulo ang mag-ina sa Paniqui, Tarlac nitong Linggo dahil lang umano sa alitan sa paputok.

Kinilala ang mga biktima bilang sina Sonya Gregorio, 52 at anak niyang si Frank Anthony, 25.

Sa video, kita ang suspek na si Police Senior Master Sgt. Jonel Nuezca, 46, na malapitang binaril sa ulo ang mag-ina, sa harap ng kaniya mismong babaeng anak at kaanak ng mga biktima.

Ang ugat umano ng pagtatalo ay ang ingay na nilikha ng boga, isang uri ng improvised na paputok. Naungkat rin daw ang away ng dalawang kampo hinggil sa right of way.

Bandang hatinggabi ng Linggo nagsimulang kumalat sa social media ang video ng pagpatay ni Nuezca, na agad nag-viral at kinondena ng netizens.

Nitong umaga ng Lunes ay nagsimula nang bumuhos ang mga pahayag ng pagkondena at pagkamuhi sa karahasan ng pulis sa naturang video.

"It's time to remove this trick mirror that makes these police think they are all-powerful and untouchable. Nasa ilalim din sila ng batas. These rogues act like they are judge, jury and executioner. They are not. Binabastos nila ang batas," ani Sen. Risa Hontiveros.

"If what’s on video tells the whole story, I enjoin the PNP leadership to show no mercy. They should spare no effort to make sure that he rots in jail. He’s the last policeman that they need in the force," sabi naman ni Sen. Panfilo Lacson.

"I am disturbed that altercations like that in the subject incident could suddenly lead to deaths of persons. As soon as the local police has filed the appropriate charges, the prosecutor’s office will conduct a preliminary investigation to determine probable cause. The DOJ (Department of Justice) will closely monitor developments in this case and ensure that justice is done," ani Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

"Ito ay isang blood murder. Kitang-kita sa video, hindi lumalaban 'yong biktima. Hindi naman armado ang mag-ina. Talagang murder ito... We don't need this kind of policeman. Napakasimpleng bagay lang 'yan para gamitan mo ng armas... Walang justification para barilin mo in cold blood... Talgang kailangan bigyan natin ng hustisya [ang mga biktima]," sabi ni Interior Secretary Eduardo Año.

ISOLATED CASE?

Pero sa parehong panayam, sinabi ni Año at Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Debold Sinas na isa itong "isolated case," o hindi karaniwang nangyayari.

"We don't train policemen to be like that... This is the complete opposite of the image that we want to create," ani Año.

"The PNP considers this as an isolated involvement of the person... In no way will such incident affect the sworn duty of the 221,000 police personnel to serve and protect our people," ani Sinas sa isang pahayag.

Ang pahayag ng kapulisan ay agad kinontra ng iba't ibang human rights group.

"When those who swear to execute the laws goads and inspires law enforcers because of guarantees of impunity and even a pat on the back, you create monsters in our midst ready to go berserk anytime, anywhere for a variety of reasons and circumstances," ani National Union of People's Lawyers (NUPL) president Edre Olalia.

Ang mambabatas ng Makabayan bloc, binansagan pang "terroristic police attack" ang nangyari sa Paniqui.

"Ginawa nang normal ng mga kapulisan ang mamaril ng mga sibilyan na hindi naman dapat barilin. Hindi dapat palampasin ng walang imbestigasyon at karampatang parusa sa kanilang mga karumaldumal na mga ginawa ang ganitong krimen," ani Bayan Muna Rep. Eufemia Cullamat.

"This is what happens when the 'kill, kill, kill' culture becomes prevalent and reigning supreme among the police and the millitary; this is the same system that also enabled this worsening state of impunity that is running amuck in our country tiday," dagdag pa ni Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate.

Hanggang nitong Lunes ng hapon, trending sa social media ang hashtags na #StopTheKillingsPH, #EndPoliceBrutality, #PULISANGTERORISTA, at iba pang pagpapakita ng kondemnasyon sa ginawa ng pulis.