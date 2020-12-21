Pacquiao ready to be inoculated with China-made COVID-19 vaccine

Senator Manny Pacquiao listens during the senate hearing on ABS-CBN's franchise renewal on February 24, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Boxer-turned-senator Manny Pacquiao would "willingly" be inoculated with a Chinese vaccine against coronavirus, he said Monday, as he proposed slashing other agencies' 2021 budget to fund public vaccination.

"Sinasabi ko sa kanila pag na-approve na yan, ako muna magpavaccine bago ang mahihirap," Pacquiao told ANC's Headstart.

(I told them, I would be the first to be vaccinated before the poor.)

Pacquaio said he was ready for the China-made vaccine as this could be the first to arrive in the country next year.

The budget of the Department of Public Works and Highways should meanwhile be slashed to increase funds for COVID-19 vaccine procurement, said Pacquiao.

The DPWH has the second-highest budget in the proposed 2021 spending plan at P694.82 billion. The Department of Health (DOH), tasked to procure COVID-19 vaccines next year, will get the third largest share of the national budget with P287.47 billion.

Under the DOH, some P2.5 billion is earmarked for the country's vaccination program. Another P70 billion in standby funds would be added from either approved loans or once the government exceeds its non-tax revenue targets. The stimulus plan Bayanihan 2 puts another P10 billion to the vaccine budget.

"Sa'kin dapat i-priority ang health, kailangan mabigyan ng budget talaga... especially (ang) preparation sa vaccine," Pacquiao said,

(For me, health should be prioritized, especially preparation for the vaccine.)

"Madaling madali sana magbawas sa ibang agency like DPWH...Pwedeng islash yung budget nila na hindi naman necessary talaga para sa taon na ito."

(It would be easy to decerase other agencies funds like the DPWH. We can slash the budget they don't necessarily need for that year.)

When asked if President Rodrigo Duterte should veto some items in the budget, Pacquiao said: "I think so. Sa'kin kung kulang talaga ng budget ng pang-purchase ng vaccine, bakit hindi."

(If the budget for COVID-19 vaccine procurement is not enough, why not.)

Pacquiao, meantime, said the third batch of medical supplies from billionaire Jack Ma which arrived in October was finally distributed this month.

"Gusto ko ma-release kaagad pero di ko malaman saan nagkaproblema, nakakahiya dun kay Jack Ma na talagang tumulong nang tumulong sa atin and parang hindi nabigyan ng halaga ang kanyang tulong," he said.

(I wanted it to be released immediately but I don't know where we encountered a problem. It's embarrassing, it's like we don't appreciate Jack Ma's help.)