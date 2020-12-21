Immigration personnel sa airports, seaports naka-alerto ngayong holiday season

Mga pasaherong dumadating sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 noong Enero 2, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MAYNILA — Itinaas na sa heightened alert status ng Bureau of Immigration ang mga tauhan nito sa iba-ibang ports of entry para sa mas mahigpit na border security ngayong holiday season.

Inatasan ni Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente ang kanilang mga tauhan sa mga international airports at seaport na maging mas mapagmatyag at gawing mas mabusisi ang screening sa mga dumarating at paalis na pasahero.

“This is to ensure that our campaign to thwart the entry of illegal aliens and prevent the departure of trafficking victims is not compromised during this Christmas season,” ani Morente.

Kasabay nito, nagbabala ang opisyal sa mga sindikato na nasa likod ng human smuggling at human trafficking na magsasamantala ngayong may pandemic.

"Do not even try because our officers at the airports will surely foil any attempts by these syndicates to ply their racket," ani Morente.

Kamakailan, nasabat ng mga awtoridad sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport at airpot sa Cebu ang mga dayuhang may kuwestiyonableng dokumento gaya ng pekeng Philippine Visa at pekeng marriage at birth certificates.

"These tricks will not work as our immigration officers are trained in passengers assessment and detecting fraudulent travel documents," ani Morente.

Ayon kay Morente, bihasa sa pagsala ng mga dokumento ang kanilang mga immigration officers kaya hindi makalulusot ang mga pekeng travel documents.

-- Ulat ni Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News

