'Hindi kami nagpabaya': Pacquiao on viral birthday celebration

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Monday said he was not careless during his recent birthday celebration, where people were seen without face masks in viral photos.

The lawmaker, who turned 42 last week, said he hosted less than 50 people in a space that can actually hold 300 and all of his guests underwent PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests beforehand.

"Di po kami nagpabaya dun. Alam po namin na magkakaroon ng issue na ganiyan," he told ANC's Headstart. He added, he had to be careful as his young children were also in attendance.

(We were not careless. We know there will be an issue like that.)

Asked if he believes he did not violate any protocol with his party, Pacquiao said: "Wala naman po, maingat tayong nag-celebrate ng birthday party natin. Although simple lang, ang focus na lang natin is yung pamimigay ng relief goods saka pera sa ating mga kababayan."

(There's none, we carefully celebrated our birthday. Although it was simple, our focus instead became giving away relief goods and cash to our people.)

More details to follow.