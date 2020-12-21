Duterte OKs up to P10,000 'service recognition' perk for state workers

President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a message at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on Dec. 2, 2020. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved a one-time incentive of up to P10,000 to recognize the performance of government employees this year, according to a document released on Monday.

State workers "deserve to be rewarded" for streamlining government services and delivering public service, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, Duterte said in his Administrative Order 36.

The President authorized the "Service Recognition Incentive (SRI) at a uniform rate not exceeding P10,000" for civilian personnel in government agencies and state universities and schools, soldiers, policemen, Coast Guard, Bureau of Fire Protection, jails and prisons.

Those eligible for the SRI include the following, Duterte ordered.

Workers in the judiciary and legislative branches "may likewise be granted a one-time SRI by their respective heads of offices," he said.

The SRI for those in local governments "shall be determined by their respective sanggunians (councils) depending on the LGU's financial capability," the President said.