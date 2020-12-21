Death toll from Vicky climbs to 8 - NDRRMC

Residents salvage items from their destroyed houses after Tropical Depression Vicky hit Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu island on Dec. 19, 2020. Allan Tangkawan, AFP

MANILA - The death toll from Tropical Depression Vicky has climbed to 8 following severe flooding in parts of the southern Philippines due to tropical depression Vicky, the state disaster response agency said Monday.

Interviewed on ANC, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRMMC) spokesperson Mark Timbal said 2 died from Eastern Visayas, 1 from Davao Region, and 5 from Caraga.

Two others in Eastern Visayas were also reported injured, while 1 from Caraga remained missing.

Cost of damage to public infrastructure such as flood control was estimated at P110 million, Timbal added.

In its latest bulletin, the NDRRMC said some 36,000 individuals or nearly 9,000 families were affected by Vicky. Power outage was reported in parts of Davao Oriental and Davao de Oro.

The weather disturbance, which struck the country on Friday, inundated villages in parts of the Visayas and Mindanao where floodwaters reached roofs of houses in low-lying areas.

"We're still in the rainy season... it's complicated by the La Niña phenomenon. The heavy volume of rain has increased the risk of landslide and flooding. This is what we're seeing right now," Timbal said.

Hundreds of passengers and dozens of cargoes and vessels in Mimaropa, Central Visayas and Eastern Visayas were stranded due to the tropical depression.

The NDRRMC said at least 88 houses were damaged in the provinces of Cebu and Surigao del Sur.

Vicky has left the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Sunday afternoon, while at least one more storm is expected to enter the country before the year ends, according to PAGASA weather forecaster Chris Perez.

Vicky comes after Ulysses severely hit the Philippines last month, leaving 101 people dead, 85 injured, and 10 missing, according to a report from the NDRRMC.

Ulysses also caused catastrophic floods in the Philippine capital region in scenes reminiscent of unprecedented flooding brought by Tropical Storm Ondoy over a decade ago.

RELATED VIDEO