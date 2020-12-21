64 pass December 2020 physician board exams

MANILA - The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Monday that 64 out of 96 passed the Physician Licensure Examination (For Completion) given in Manila and Tuguegarao City in December 2020.

The PRC released the results after two working days from the last day of examination.

"The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later," it said.

Here are the successful examinees.