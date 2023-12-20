Tolentino resolution tempers Senate contempt powers

Sen. Francis Tolentino presides over the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee's first organizational meeting Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB

MANILA — Resource persons and witnesses who will appear in future Senate inquiries will be given the chance to explain why they should not be cited for contempt if the Senate adopts a resolution filed by Sen. Francis Tolentino.

Section 18 of the Rules of the Senate authorizes the chair of a committee — with the concurrence of at least one committee member — to cite in contempt witnesses who disobey orders, who refuse to testify, or who testify “falsely or evasively.”

Sen. Tolentino, who is leaving the chairmanship of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, wants to temper that power with Senate Resolution No. 889.

“Bago pa i-cite for contempt, dapat tatanungin ka muna ng committee chairman, bakit ka namin i-cite for contempt. Magpapaliwanag siya. Bibigyan siya ng karapatang magpaliwanag... lalo pag Blue Ribbon (committee),” Tolentino said at the weekly “Kapihan sa Manila Bay” forum.

The Supreme Court in November nullified contempt orders against Pharmally Corp. officials who were arrested and sent to Pasay City Jail for contempt during Senate hearings on government spending on pandemic response.

The court said then that while the Senate has the power to conduct inquiries in aid of legislation and the accompanying powers to declare a witness in contempt, the Blue Ribbon Committee had "failed to accord petitioners their rights relative to the conduct of its proceedings."

Tolentino's resolution seeks to amend Sections 16 and 18 of Resolution 5, which is known as the “Rules of Procedure Governing inquiries in Aid of Legislation.”

Under Tolentino's amendments, persons appearing in or whose rights may be affected by Senate inquiries may submit a legal brief "within a non-extendible period of 15 calendar days from the adjournment of said inquiry" for consideration for the committee's report.

Witnesses whom panels want to cite in contempt will be given a chance to be heard and they may file a Motion for Reconsideration within five days from the day the contempt was ordered.

Reversals or modifications of the contempt order will also require a majority concurrence by all members of the committee.