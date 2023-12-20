SMNI anchors Jeffrey Celiz and Lorraine Badoy. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) will appeal the decision of the Movie Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) to suspend 2 of its shows, a company officer said on Wednesday.

"It is only a preventive suspension. It is not a penalty. Yes, we will appeal." SMNI Legal Officer Mark Tolentino told ABS-CBN News in a text message.

"Before Christmas, we will file our appeal/Motion for reconsideration." he added.

Tolentino said they would assert that there is no urgency for the MTRCB to suspend the shows "Gikan Sa Masa, Para Sa Masa" and "Laban Kasama ang Bayan".

"Main argument is due process, freedom of press. Decision of MTFRB might have conflict with the decision of prosecutor office of QC. Preventive suspension is not necessary pending investigation, there is no urgency," Tolentino said.

The MTRCB issued a 14-day preventive suspension effective December 18 after a review and investigation into alleged violations in the content of the shows.

SMNI has been the focus of hearings at the House of Representatives into potential franchise violations, including the broadcast of false and defamatory content.

The hearings were prompted by assertions made on the "Laban Kasama ang Bayan" show that House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez supposedly has a travel budget of P1.8 billion, a claim that the House has rejected and that SMNI host Jeffrey Celiz has admitted was wrong.

Hearings have also touched on an alleged threat that former President Rodrigo Duterte made on his "Gikan Sa Masa, Para Sa Masa" show against ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro and on repeated incidents of SMNI hosts labeling activists, human rights workers and political figures as rebels and terrorists.