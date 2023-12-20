Senators urge China to respect PH's rights in West Philippine Sea

Enlisted personnel of the Philippine Navy hoist flags at the superstructure of the BRP Davao Del Sur as they sail the West Philippine Sea on May 18, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Senators on Wednesday called on the Chinese government to respect the interests of both the Philippines and China to avoid conflicts in relation to the West Philippine Sea row.

Prior to this, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Wang Wenbin again blamed the Philippine government for what they see as “deliberate infringement of China’s sovereignty.”

Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero, in a statement, stressed that entering into a war and armed conflict is an “outdated and ill-advised method” to resolve disputes.

"Open lines of communications and dialogue” is still the best way to settle disputes and not the use of force, the senator said.

“We may not agree on anything or we may agree on some things (but not all) and that is fine for as long as dialogue is on-going instead of merely reacting to the events that occur in the WPS each time something happens,” Escudero said.

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III also asked for cooler heads and “respect” for the interest of both countries.

“China should also understand that the Philippines being a sovereign nation also has its own territorial sovereignty concerns and maritime rights and interests. We should also both realize, the sooner the better, that we really have contrasting positions,” Pimentel said.

Sen. Francis Tolentino said that he is now finalizing the bill that will identify the country’s maritime and admiralty zones.

Tolentino chairs the Senate Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones.

“I think the new Maritime Zone Law will be part of the diplomatic tools that can be utilized by the Chief Executive as he deals with pressing, continuing, evolving challenge," the senator pointed out.

“That law once passed will be submitted to the United Nations. That law will be recognized by all state parties of UNCLOS. Isa lang ang hindi magre-recognize doon, alam nyo na kung sino. Pero tumibay yung ating claim kesa wala,” Tolentino explained.

