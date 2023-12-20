MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday paid tribute to the sacrifices and economic contributions of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), as he assured them that the government was working to support their needs.

The Philippine leader graced the celebration of the OFW Grand Family Day in Pasay City, which the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration said is dedicated to "honoring and recognizing the invaluable contributions of the country’s modern day heroes."

The event featured cultural presentations, family activities, resource fairs, and raffle prizes, to “allow OFWs and their families to come together, share stories, and create lasting memories,” the OWWA said.



“Tunay talaga napakalaki ng kontribusyon ng ating mga OFW sa ating lipunan, sa ating lahat dito sa Pilipinas,” the President said in his speech. “Hindi lamang po remittance ang ating pinag-uusapan at ang pagtulong sa ating ekonomiya.”

“Baon din nila sa kanilang pag-uwi ang mga bagong kasanayan at kaalaman na ibinabahagi sa ating lakas-paggawa. Kaya naman po, iniaalay namin ang araw na ito bilang parangal at pagpapasalamat sa inyong paghihirap, pagsisipag, at inyong sakripisyo,” he added.



Marcos said his administration has a number of programs to ensure the welfare of OFWs, including a 24/7 hotline to assist OFWs in need of rescue, repatriation, legal assistance, and counseling.



“Patuloy din tayong nagbibigay ng mga serbisyo at programa para sa reintegration ng mga OFW na nagnanais nang umuwi at manatili sa Pilipinas,” he said.

“Ilan sa mga programang ito ay ang Livelihood Development Assistance Program, ang Balik Pinay Balik Hanapbuhay, ang Financial Awareness Seminar-Small Business Management Training, ang Enterprise Development Loan Program. Ito po ay ay pinagsama-sama. Nandiyan din ang Tulong Pang-kabuhayan sa Pag-unlad ng Samahang OFWs.”



Marcos said other programs are geared towards the welfare of OFW family members, such as education and training programs, as well as educational assistance.

The government has established the country’s first OFW hospital in Pampanga, to take care of the medical needs of OFWs and their families, the President noted.



“Marami pang proyekto ang nakapila, at kahit ang mga kasalukuyang programa ay pagagandahin pa natin. Umaasa po akong susulitin ninyo at gagamitin nang wasto ang mga benepisyong ito,” Marcos said.

“Kasabay ng pagkayod ninyo sa ibayong dagat para sa mas magandang buhay ng inyong pamilya, ay ang aming pagsisikap na magpaunlad pa lalo sa ating bansa upang sa inyong pagbabalik ay makita naman ninyo ang malaking pagbabago dito sa Pilipinas,” he added.