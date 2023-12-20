LTO cracks down on choosy taxi drivers during holiday season

The LTO is cracking down on choosy taxi drivers during the holiday season. Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) launched Wednesday its crackdown on unauthorized public utility vehicles (PUVs) and selective taxi drivers due to a rise in commuters during the holiday rush.

Officials from the LTO's Law Enforcement Service were dispatched to malls in Metro Manila and other urban areas as part of "Oplan PASAWAY," according to LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II.

Mendoza, interviewed during an operation at a Quezon City mall, noted an increase in complaints against taxi drivers declining passengers during the Christmas season.

He said those caught turning away passengers without cause risk having their license revoked, and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board may cancel operators' franchises.

"To serve as a deterrent, we will have to impose the full extent of the penalties provided for by law. Kung marami silang demerit, marami silang panghuhuli, ang sinasabi ng batas ay revocation of license. Ire-revoke talaga natin yan," Mendoza said.

Despite drivers attributing their actions to worsened traffic, Mendoza emphasized that this is not a valid excuse.

"Kasama sa trabaho eh. Kung yung jeep nga lumalarga sa ruta nila kasama sa trabaho yan. Kung 'di nila kaya, wag sila ma-gpublikong sasakyan," he said.

As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, no less than 10 taxi units were flagged down.

The LTO plans to continue its operations until the mall closes at 12 midnight.

RELATED VIDEO