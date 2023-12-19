LGBTQIA group welcomes Vatican's ruling on blessing same-sex couples

Members and allies of the LGBTQ community participate in the 2023 Manila Pride March themed “Samo’t saring Lakas, Sama-sama sa Landas” in Circuit Makati on June 24, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA — In a historic decision, Pope Francis has allowed Catholic priests to give blessings to individuals in relationships with "irregular" situations, including those who are unmarried, divorced, and same-sex couples.

In the document approved by the Pope, it is stated that one should not prevent or prohibit the church's closeness to people in every situation in which they might seek god's help through a simple blessing



But the document, published by the Vatican's faith department, does not change the Catholic church's stance on same-sex marriages or unions.



It is also emphasized that accepting individuals with irregular situations does not imply making their situation legally valid, but rather it shows that God embraces all genders.



The blessing is also clarified not to be a part of any regular ritual or liturgy of the church.



Father Douglas Badong of Nuestra Señora de la Soledad de Manila Parish explained that granting blessings to same-sex couples does not imply an equivalence to marriage.

"Kapag may tao na lumalapit na humihingi ng blessing, yun ang hindi pwede i-deny sa tao... Pag tinawag na blessing nagdadasal tayo para pabanalin at mamuhay ang tao ayon sa kagustuhan ng Diyos... Pero hindi ito blessing ng matrimony kaya yung union nananatiling kasal ng lalake at babae," he said.



The group Pantay expressed their appreciation for Pope Francis' decision, thanking him and stating that love is indeed a blessing.



"We are very happy that the Pope has said this. Una-unang yung acknowledgement that love is a blessing so yung pag-allow niya na pwedeng mag bless yung mga pari opens up for equality, inclusivity and allied shape... Coming from the Pope himself grabe ang laking bagay nito para sa Katolikong miyembro ng LGBTQIA+," said Thysz Estrada, chairperson of Pantay.



The decision of Pope Francis is seen as having a significant impact, especially for LGBTQIA+ members within the catholic community.



"I also hope this fosters conversation. Malamang maraming mag-uusap ngayon... Minsan yung ganitong conversation mahirap pero sa pronouncement ng isang Pope Francis na okay na mag bless ang mga pari ng same sex relationship, acknowledgment ito ng relasyon ng LGBTQIA+. The impact is immense," Estrada said.

The group insists that the acknowledgment of their situation by the leader of the Catholic church strengthens their advocacy for the SOGIE Equality bill, given the recognition from a prominent Catholic figure.



For Sen. JV Ejercito, the Vatican's ruling was a “bold move.”

“It’s a very bold move by Vatican. Sa same sex we have to respect their decision to be together. Yung kanilang ano lang doon yung property rights, yung kanilang issues eh,” Ejercito said.



Still, the senator maintained that what is called as “full marriage” must be studied carefully, given that what’s stated in the Bible when it comes to gender is about Adam and Eve.



What’s important, he said, is Pope Francis recognizes the relationship of gay people.



“Siguro one step at a time... We respect the position of couples.. but when it comes to full marriage, one step at a time. We need to study first,” Ejercito said.

