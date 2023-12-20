MANILA — After 20 years, 71-year-old Rona is a free woman again.

Rona is one of the 104 persons deprived of liberty (PDL) all over the country released by the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) five days before Christmas. Some were acquitted, while others were granted bail or parole, and the rest have served their maximum sentence.

“Hindi ko akalain na malaya ako itong araw na ito sa panahon ng Pasko. So ang buhay ko ay aalaga ko na sa pamilya ko kasi siyempre matanda na ko,” an emotional Rona said.

In the two decades that Rona was imprisoned due to illegal recruitment, her immediate family was never able to visit her because they lived in Cebu. She said she was excited to make up for lost time and see her children and grandchildren.

In a program this morning at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP), Rona and about 40 other PDLs received their Certificate of Discharge from Prison, along with a gratuity and transportation allowance.

Prior to being freed, they underwent BuCor’s Reformation and Release Program where they were given training by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

Some 11,000 PDLs have been released this year, according to BuCor chief General Gregorio Catapang, Jr.

DECONGESTION

Department of Justice (DOJ) Undersecretary Deo Marco said they were talking to the President to free more PDLs through executive clemency to decongest detention facilities.

“Ang pag-release through executive clemency, dumadaan yan sa Board of Pardons and Parole… Talagang dumadaan yan sa kumbaga, butas ng karayom,” Marco said. “In the end it’s still the prerogative of the president…Sa totoo lang mahirap.”

The New Bilibid Prison, which has a capacity of only 6,000, currently has 53,000 PDLs, according to Catapang.

Marco said the DOJ is employing other ways to address the issue.

“Increase the releases and decrease the input,” he said. “Part of decreasing the input is huwag natin silang ikulong basta-basta. And this will also benefit the BJMP. Because the practice before is kunwari may mga pulis, may nahuli sila, dinidiretso na nila agad sa piskalya kahit kulang naman ang ebidensiya."

"At yung piskalya naman dire-diretso file ng information, issue sila nang resolution. So ang nangyayari, naka-clog ngayon ‘yung dockets ng court at the same time pati yung BJMP jails ang daming tao doon. In the end nadi-dismiss lang naman.”

DOJ has directed prosecutors to refrain from filing cases if evidence is lacking.

The agency is also pushing for changes to the laws so that PDLs will qualify faster for release. Having more prisons in various regions will also help, according to Marco.