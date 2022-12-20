UP Manila grad tops November Dentist Licensure Exam

MANILA — A graduate of the University of the Philippines (UP) Manila emerged as the top passer of the Nov. 22 Dentist Licensure Examination, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) said Tuesday.

Janelle Kirsten Ong Go got a rating of 83.64 percent, PRC results showed.

Two other UP Manila graduates landed among the top passers of the said board exam: Tristan Robby Layne Usita Legaspi in 3rd place with a rating of 83.50 percent, and Chelsie Cabalce Horiondo in 6th place with a score of 82.93 percent.

Centro Escolar University in Makati, meanwhile, was named the top performing school in the said exam, with 118 passers out of 123 takers and a passing rate of 95.93 percent.

Also among the top performing schools were University of Baguio and Centro Escolar University in Malolos, with respective passing rates of 93.85 percent and 86.30 percent.

According to the PRC, 1,431 out of 2,341 takers passed the Dentist Licensure Examination, which was held in 3 testing centers across the country last month.

The results were released six working days after the examination.

FROM THE ARCHIVE