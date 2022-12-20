Photo from Oseña-Paez's Facebook page.

MANILA — TV host and former news presenter Daphne Oseña-Paez is President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr's new "press briefer," Malacañang said on Tuesday.

"Makakasama sa bawat briefing na gagawin dito sa Press Working Area. Siya ang magiging tagapaghatid ng balita at impormasyon tungkol sa mga gawain at proyekto ni President... Marcos," Press Undersecretary Cheloy Garafil told Palace reporters.

For her part, Oseña-Paez saiad she will be "the one who will regularly be the source of updates from the Palace."

The TV presenter formally replaces lawyer Trixie Cruz-Angeles as the new face of Malacañang. Cruz-Angeles resigned in early October to focus on her health.

Garafil was appointed the Office of the Press Secretary's officer-in-charge during the interim.

Oseña-Paez is a champion of women's and child's rights, Garafil said.

She graduated from the University of Toronto in Canada with a degree on fine arts and history, the official noted. She is currently enrolled for an advanced certificate on environmental management.

Oseña-Paez had hosted several events for the Palace, including the launch of the 2015 APEC in the Philippines in December 2014 under former President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III.

She also hosted the ASEAN 2017 Business and Investment Program Launch in Malacañang last January 2017 under former President Rodrigo Duterte and his culminating activity "The Duterte Legacy Summit" this May.

She was also a former ABS-CBN TV host for the network's lifestyle magazine show "F," which aired from January 1999 until February 2006.

In February 2019, she was named UNICEF's National Goodwill Ambassador for "actively supporting and promoting children’s rights."

Recently, Oseña-Paez ventured into vlogging, interviewing controversial director Darryl Yap and Marcos Jr's National Security Adviser Clarita Carlos.

In January 2017, the TV host recalled how important Malacañang is for her most especially when she was young, as her father worked as a pilot for Marcos Jr's father and namesake, former President Ferdinand Marcos, Sr.

"Life is funny and surprising. I'm totally not in charge. I have stopped making plans. Yet these things keep happening," she had said in that entry.