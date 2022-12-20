Passengers line up to take their designated bus trip going to various cities in Metro Manila and adjacent provinces at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange ( PITX ) in Parañaque City on April 11, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) management is expecting up to 170,000 passengers daily this week as Christmas day nears.

The transport hub had recorded some 168,000 passengers on Saturday alone, or one week before Christmas eve, said Jason Salvador, head of the terminal's corporate affairs and government relations.

This is nearly double the number of passengers estimated during the same period last year.

"Ang estimate natin nitong Christmas week ay maga-average tayo ng 160 hanggang 170,000 passengers per day kaya naman puspusan ang paghahanda natin dito," Salvador said during a public briefing.

Salvador noted that passengers might want to go back to their provinces as COVID-19 protocols continued to ease.

He added that the PITX management is making sure that public transport vehicles are enough to cater to the deluge of passengers this holiday season. The official also reminded passengers to bring their COVID-19 vaccination cards in case authorities in their end destination would require it.

"Ngayon hindi na ganoon karami ang dokumentong hinihingi sa aming manlalakbay, wala nang COVID test, antigen at kung ano ano pa kaya naman marami na ang bumibiyahe ngayon," he said.

Salvador also vowed that penalties would await operators who would overcharge their passengers.

Earlier, PITX said they are also preparing for the 24 hour operation of the EDSA bus carousel.

Additional traffic enforcers have also been deployed to major thoroughfares in Metro Manila during the Christmas holiday rush.