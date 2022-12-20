Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA (UPDATED) — Passenger traffic in the Philippines' major gateways is nearing pre-pandemic levels in December as the holiday rush comes into full swing, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said Monday.

In an interview on ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, BI deputy spokesperson Melvin Mabulac said there has been a "significant increase" in travelers this month, as COVID-19 restrictions eased.

"Nakita natin ang dagsa ng mga travelers na dumarating sa ating bansa... at ang dagsa ng mga pasahero na gustong mag-travel sa abroad," Mabulac said.

However, he clarified that despite loosened restrictions, unvaccinated travelers bound for the Philippines are still required to present a negative antigen test result before being granted entry into the country.

Travelers can avail of antigen test services within the country's airports upon arrival, and they will also be screened by personnel from the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ).

Philippine-bound passengers also need to fill up the e-arrival card for a smoother screening process upon arriving in the country.

Mabulac also advised travelers to come to their designated airports early for their flights, as passenger surge is expected due to the holiday season.

"Ngayong holiday season, asahan po natin na maraming pasahero. Early po dapat sa airport, at saka magbaon po ng mahabang pasensya. Hindi po natin maiwasan ang mahabang pila ngayon dahil passenger season ngayon," he said.

Travelers may also check the BI website and its official Facebook page for updated travel advisories.

1.6 MILLION PASSENGERS

Meanwhile, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) also noted that the passenger volume at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) reached 1.6 million between Dec. 1 and 15.

MIAA General Manager Cesar Chiong called on airlines to ensure that their ground personnel are fully deployed to address the passenger surge at NAIA brought by the holiday rush.

"So we can be assured that they have the numbers, I have directed our head of operations to make the airlines submit their manpower schedules and deployment vis-a-vis their number of flights in a day, making sure that there are enough ground staff especially check in agents, loaders and ramp agents," Chiong said.

MIAA, in a statement, said Chiong also ordered a thorough inspection of the baggage handling system at NAIA Terminal 3, after it had reportedly encountered issues for an about an hour last Saturday.

This, as MIAA received reports of missing baggage or passengers being unable to claim their baggage upon arriving in Manila.