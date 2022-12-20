PDEA destroys P7.2-B worth of drugs, chemicals in Cavite

MANILA - Authorities destroyed some P7.27 billion worth of illegal drugs in Trece Martires City, Cavite on Tuesday.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency destroyed dangerous drugs, controlled precursors and chemicals amounting to more than P7.2 billion.

Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) led the destruction at the Integrated Waste Management, Inc. (IWMI) in Barangay Aguado.

The seized illegal drugs amounted to about 1,426,477.49 grams and had a total net volume of 101,811 liters.

The inventory was over 1,060 kilograms of shabu worth P7.2 billion, more than 317 kilos of marijuana worth P38 million, and 230 grams of cocaine amounting to P 1.2 million.

More than 9 kilos of grams of ecstasy worth P15.5 million were also destroyed.

The illegal drugs seized from various operations conducted by PDEA together with counterpart law enforcement and military units were completely destroyed through thermal decomposition or thermolysis.