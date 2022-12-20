Phivolcs photo

MANILA — A shallow magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattled Bukidnon province early Tuesday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said, warning it could spawn damage and aftershocks.

The tectonic tremor hit 7 kilometers northeast of Kalilangan town in Bukidnon around 5:44 a.m. Tuesday.

It had a depth of 3 kilometers.

A "strong" Intensity 5 quake was felt in Amai Manabilang, Lanao del Sur, according to Phivolcs.

Shakings like this are generally felt by most people indoors and outdoors, state seismologists said.

"Many sleeping people are awakened. Some are frightened, some run outdoors," they noted.

Here are the other reported Intensities.

• Intensity IV - Kalilangan, Bukidnon; Kapatagan, Malabang, and Wao, Lanao del Sur; Barira, and Matanog, Maguindanao; City of Cotabato

• Intensity III - Damulog, Dangcagan, Don Carlos, Kadingilan, Libona, Maramag, Pangantucan, Quezon, and Talakag, Bukidnon

• Intensity II - Cabanglasan, Lantapan, City of Malaybalay, San Fernando, and City of Valencia, Bukidnon; City of Cagayan De Oro

• Intensity I - Malitbog, Bukidnon; Villanueva, Misamis Oriental

The Philippines regularly experiences earthquakes because it is located in the "Pacific Ring of Fire," an arc of intense seismic and volcanic activity.

On Monday, a magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck Abra province and shook several nearby areas.