DOT, DICT nais palakasin ang interconnectivity sa mga tourist destination

Lumagda sa isang memorandum of understanding (MOU) ang Department of Tourism (DOT) at Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) na naglalayong palakasin pa ang internet connectivity sa mga tourist destination sa bansa.

Pinangunahan nina Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco at DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy ang MOU signing sa tanggapan ng DOT sa Makati City.

Ayon kay Uy, kasama sa mga mandato ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr., ang pagpapalakas sa interconnectivity ng mga ahensiya ng gobyerno.

“From the DICT perspective, we want to help all the departments digitalized. Get the services out more effective, more efficient, less redundant manner…we started off with the e-travel system that reduced all those paper work. We have many more in store and with Secretary (Christina) Frasco at the helm of the DOT, definitely you will be expecting a lot more creative, imaginative ways how tourism can actually be delivered to many of our visitors both foreign and local,” sabi ni Uy.

Ayon kay Frasco, mayroon nang 94 na tourist destinations sa bansa ang natukoy na nangangailangan ng mas malakas pang internet connections.

Sa tulong ng DICT, sabi ni Frasco, umaasa silang mas mapalalakas pa ang internet connections sa mga lugar na ito na magiging malaking tulong aniya para sa pagpapalakas pa ng turismo sa bansa.

“Actually meron na siyang internet, most of these destinations - it's a matter of improving quality of the internet in the area and Sec. Ivan (John Uy) will be helpful in doing that considering that they have the technology to improve the internet connectivity,” ani Frasco.

Paliwang naman ni Uy, ang mga natukoy na tourist destinations ay may mga internet connections na kinakailangan pang palakasin.

“Many of those tourist destinations already have the interconnectivity. Except that the perennial complaint is that either mabagal, mahina or paputol-putol. In some of the remote areas that are challenging then we will probably have to look at the satellite technologies in order to provide those connection,” sabi ni Uy.

Kumpiyansa si Frasco na dahil sa kasunduang ito sa DICT, mas mapalalakas pa ang internet connection na magiging malaking pakinabang sa mga local at foreign tourists sa bansa.

“Makakatulong talaga yung improved internet connectivity kasi with the power of social media everyone can be a tourism ambassador and that is really what we want for our tourists to be able to herald the best of our destinations wherever they may be in real time and importante din talaga na merong personal testimonials from the tourists themselves that they experienced the destinations so that's why we’re working very closely with the DICT to make sure that the internet connectivity is really improved in these areas,” ayon kay Frasco.

Sabi ni Frasco, bukod sa mga kilalang tourist destination sa bansa, makatutulong din ang programang ito ng DICT at DOT na ipakilala ang mga hindi masyadong kilalang tourism destinations sa Pilipinas.

Hindi lang aniya ang mga kilalang tourist destinations ang mapo-poromote dito dahil makatutulong din ito sa sa mga LGUs para isulong ang kanilang sariling lokal na turismo.