A health worker prepares Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines inside a mall in Makati City a day after the DOH issued guidelines for its nationwide rollout on July 28, 2022. 📷: George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

The Department of Health (DOH) has asked the Health Technology Assessment Council (HTAC) to review again whether the second booster shot against COVID-19 may now be offered to the general population.

At present, DOH guidelines state that it may only be administered to the vulnerable sector, which includes senior citizens, adults with comorbidities, and health workers, as backed by initial evidence.

“Ang ating pagrereview ng mga ebidensiya, patuloy nating ginagawa. In fact, about three weeks ago, sumulat na kami ulit sa ating Health Technology Assessment Council para gawin na ulit nila 'yung review nitong second booster shots, kung pwede na uli natin mabuksan ‘yung pag-uusap about using it to the rest of the population,” DOH Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

“May mga lumalabas na ngayong ebidensiya about the second boosters na may proteksiyon naman, but we needed our experts [to] provide us with whatever they have as evidence and give recommendations to the department” she added.

The DOH, meanwhile, said it cannot mandate health workers to get their second booster, as scientific evidence also showed that the first booster continues to provide protection against severe COVID symptoms.

However, the agency encourages them to avail of the additional booster for better protection, due to higher risk of COVID exposure in hospitals and health facilities.

“We cannot mandate for them to have the second booster. And tell them 'you cannot work.' We cannot do that as a precondition because there is still evidence that the first booster shot protects them already from severe and critical infection,” Vergeire said.

Janssen CPR application under review

One COVID vaccine manufacturer has so far completed the application requirements for a certificate of product registration (CPR) with the Philippine Food and Drug Administration, which, when approved, will authorize the manufacturer to market its COVID vaccines in the country.

The DOH said the FDA is currently reviewing Janssen’s CPR application for its COVID jab, after it completed the requirements.

“Less than five” others also applied, but have yet to complete their requirements.

“‘Yung sa Janssen, it is still under review. Wala pa tayong may CPR dito sa ating bansa. ‘Yung Janssen, kung matatandaan ninyo, I think 2 months na ang nakalipas sa kanyang pag-submit. Pero may timeline naman kasi ang Food and Drug Administration… for every new applications for [CPRs], because of the tediousness of scientific evaluation for this, they have this timeline of I think, kung hindi ako nagkakamali, 270 days… this is how long a new product is being evaluated para sigurado tayo,” she added.

Study cost-efficiency of free COVID jabs

The government will also study the cost efficiency of providing free COVID vaccines after the country lifts the COVID-induced state of calamity.

The state of calamity is set to expire after December 31, and the government is studying whether or not to extend it.

“Kapag in-analyze natin at nakita natin na mas magiging cost-efficient and cost-effective ang gobyerno kung ibibigay pa rin natin ng libre, rather than hindi natin ibinigay, at nagkasakit sila... 'yan ay isang pag-aaral na gagawin ng ating government,” Vergeire said.

“But definitely, ‘pag nagkaroon ng CPR ang ating COVID vaccine at kailangan mag-subsidize ng gobyerno, especially for the vulnerable, gagawin po 'yan ng gobyerno, para maproteksyunan natin ang ating mga kababayan,” she added.

Bivalent COVID vaccines

The DOH also clarified that the administration of monovalent COVID vaccines in the country will continue, despite the move to negotiate for the procurement of bivalent COVID jabs.

Vergeire issued the statement in response to a group of health workers' statement urging the DOH to consume existing stock of COVID vaccines before procuring bivalent jabs.

“Ang monovalent vaccine, ito ‘yung mga nasa stocks natin ngayon, hindi natin titigilan ang pagpapatupad nito, kung tayo ay bibili ng bivalent vaccine. Ipagpapatuloy natin ang pagtuturok nitong monovalent vaccine, but at the same time we are buying the bivalent vaccine because we want to have that chance also na magamit natin ito especially sa mga nangangailangan nating vulnerable sector,” Vergeire explained.

“Bivalent vaccines, kaya tayo bibili, kasi it was found based on evidence, that the bivalent vaccines… can address both the original strain of the virus and ang ating subvariants ng omicron. Kaya gusto natin bumili kasi may ebidensiya po siya na it can add protection especially to our vulnerable sector, katulad ng mga nakakatanda at may comorbidities,” he added.