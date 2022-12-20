DOH preps for COVID-19 state of calamity expiration

The Department of Health is coordinating with the Office of the President regarding the government's options as the COVID-induced state of calamity is set to expire after December 31.

DOH Officer-in-Charge, Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the agency has already submitted a memo on its recommendations to the OP.

She previously said that the DOH will recommend to extend anew the state of calamity for COVID-19 in the country pending the passage into law of the bill on public health emergency, that will cover the use of COVID vaccines, which are under emergency use authorization.

"Tayo ay nakikipag-usap sa Office of the President kung ano ang best option natin, since mag-e-expire na naman ang state of calamity by the end of this year,” Vergeire said.

“Kanina nag-Cabinet meeting kami. Nakipag-usap ako kay ES Bersamin kung ano best way natin. We are now trying to discuss this. Mayroon na tayong initial na pakikipag-usap. Nag-submit na rin tayo sa kanila ng parang memo for the president and we will await for their response,” she added.