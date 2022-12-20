The Department of Health has issued reminders for a healthy and safe Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The agency encouraged the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and observe minimum public health standards like the wearing a face mask in crowded places, and good ventilation in gatherings.

DOH also advised them to observe “moderation” when consuming sweet, fatty at salty food, as well as liquor.

"Alalahanin po natin na kahit anong sobra ay nakakasama. Kaya para maiwasan natin ang ibang sakit kagaya ng high blood or hypertension, diabetes at iba pa, maging mindful po tayo sa ating kinakain, upang mas maipagdiwang ang isang ligtas-Christmas.

The DOH, meanwhile, urged the public to avoid the use of firecrackers and opt for alternatives, like banging pots and pans, drums, or playing loud music.

Amid these reminders, the agency said hospitals are ready to accommodate victims of firecrackers.

"Our hospitals are well prepared for this. We have robust surveillance system for our fireworks injuries. Mayroon din tayong mga facility na aside from our hospitals, which are ready with all the management na kailangan,” Vergeire said.

“’Pag napuputukan kasi ang tao, usually kailangan ng anti-tetanus. Kailangan nyo ng iba pang gamot. Kailangan dadalhin na sa ospital dahil natatanggal na ang daliri o kaya nagdudugo na. So all of these, our hospitals are well-prepared,” she added.

DOH officials are scheduled to visit hospitals on December 29 to check on the readiness of hospitals and health facilities in the country.

“Sa Friday, December 29, mag-iikot tayo sa mga ospital, just to ensure, and to show people, how well prepared our hospitals are for this. Tayo ay handa na. Nagpapalabas din tayo ng information campaign para sa alternative na pwede nating gawin aside sa paggamit ng paputok,” Vergeire said.