MANILA — The Philippines has detected 121 additional cases of highly transmissible offshoots of the omicron COVID-19 variant, according to the Department of Health on Tuesday.

Out of the 133 samples sequenced by the University of the Philippines - Philippine Genome Center, 23 were classified as BA.2.3.20, one as BF.7, 28 as XBB, 45 as XBC, and 24 as other omicron subvariants.

The additional BA.2.3.20 cases consisted of local cases from Regions 1, 2, 3, 7, 11, and Metro Manila, results of the sequencing run conducted on Dec. 14-15 show.

The additional BF.7 case came from the capital region, while all additional XBC cases came from Region 11. Meanwhile, additional XBB cases came from Region 7, 11, and NCR, according to DOH figures.

BF.7

As of Dec. 8, the European Centers for Disease Control has classified BF.7, a BA.5 sublineage, as a variant under monitoring due to its increasing prevalence globally, the DOH said.

The variant was initially flagged by researchers due to its potential to be more transmissible than the wild type BA.5 and immune evading properties.

"However, currently available evidence for BF.7 does not suggest any differences in disease severity and/or clinical manifestations compared to the original Omicron variant," the agency said.

Currently, the subvariant is still reported under BA.5 by the World Health Organization and will remain classified under omicron until sufficient evidence arises showing that the virus characteristics are significantly different from omicron.

DOMINANT STRAIN

So far, the BA.5 is still the dominant strain in the Philippines, with 12,565 cases, according to the DOH.

It is followed by BA.2.3.20 with 3,603 cases, XBB with 806 cases, XBC with 588 cases, and BA.4 with 324 cases. The country also has 36 BA.2.75 cases, 17 BQ.1 cases and four BF.7 cases.

While previous "variants of concern" like Alpha and Delta eventually petered out, omicron and its sub-lineages have dominated throughout 2022.

All omicron variants tend to have a milder disease course as they settle less in the lungs and more in the upper nasal passages, causing symptoms like fever, tiredness and loss of smell.

