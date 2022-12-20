This photo was taken during an aerial patrol by the AFP Western Command in the West Philippine Sea on Nov. 23, 2022. It shows 12 Chinese fishing vessels around the eastern part of Sabina Shoal. Similar ships were also discovered on the western part of the shoal. Chinese vessels were similarly spotted in the same area on December 5. Maj. Cherryl Tindog, AFP Western Command/handout

MANILA — Manila must pursue diplomatic pressure against Beijing and increase the presence of coast guard to ward off Chinese vessels swarming Sabina Shoal in the West Philippine Sea, a senator said Tuesday.

Sen. Francis Tolentino said the presence of Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in the area for research purposes would also help.

"One, the diplomatic pressure should be pursued in Beijing by the President. We don’t want to jump the gun on the President. He’s the chief architect of foreign policy," he told ANC's "Headstart".

"Two, more coast guard presence. Three, even BFAR should be there for research and other purposes," he continued.

To balance the presence of Chinese vessels in the area, Tolentino proposed that Filipino fishermen must have bigger fishing boats, which could last for several weeks even without resupply of gasoline.

Around 20 Chinese vessels were found swarming in Sabina Shoal near Palawan, according to Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, commander of the Western Command.

In an ANC interview Tuesday, AFP spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar said they already reported this "observation" to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

"We have already forwarded this observation, the reports to the Department of Foreign Affairds because they are the ones right now pursuing through diplomatic means our claims over this area," he said.

The AFP also conducts "continuous" aerial and maritime patrol to ensure that Filipino fishermen are protected in the area.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who took office in June, earlier insisted he would not let China trample on the Philippines' maritime rights.

He is set to visit China in January.

The United States on Tuesday criticized reported escalating swarms of Chinese vessels in the vicinity of Iroquois Reef and Sabina Shoal in the Spratly Islands. The Chinese vessels' presence interferes with the livelihoods of Philippine fishing communities.

In a statement, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said the US supports the Philippines’ continued calls upon the People’s Republic of China (PRC) "to respect the international law of the sea in the South China Sea, as reflected in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, and its legal obligations pursuant to the 2016 arbitral ruling."

He noted that the swarms of PRC vessels "reflect continuing disregard for other South China Sea claimants and states lawfully operating in the region."

"The United States stands with our ally, the Philippines, in upholding the rules-based international order and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea as guaranteed under international law," Washington said.

A total of 193 note verbales have been filed by the Philippines against China this year, 65 of which were filed during the Marcos administration.