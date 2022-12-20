Suspended Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag and his former deputy Ricardo Zulueta. ABS-CBN News/Composite file photo

MANILA — The Department of Justice (DOJ) has placed suspended Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag and his former deputy Ricardo Zulueta on its immigration lookout bulletin since December 7 this year, based on a copy of the order released to the media on Tuesday, December 20.

The Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) named “Gerald Quitaleg Bantag” and “Ricardo Soriano Zulueta” as the subject of the watch order, in connection with the murder complaints they are facing before the DOJ over the killings of broadcaster Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa and alleged middleman Jun Villamor y Globa or Cristito Villamor Palaña.

Authorities identified them as the alleged masterminds in the two killings, with Bantag supposedly angered by Lapid’s commentary while Villamor was killed supposedly to cover up Lapid’s killing.

“Considering the gravity of the offense charged in the criminal complaints, there is a strong possibility that respondents may attempt to place themselves beyond the reach of the legal processes by leaving the country,” said the ILBO.

“Thus, this Department deems the issuance of an ILBO against the above-subject individuals prudent in order to at least monitor the itineraries of their flight, travel, and/or whereabouts,” it added.

The order was signed by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla, based on the request of National Bureau of Investigation National Capital Region Acting Regional Director Rommel Vallejo and National Capital Region Police Office chief Police Brigadier General Jonnel Estomo.

The ILBO clarified that it is “for monitoring purposes only, and it is not, in and of itself, a sufficient prohibition for a subject’s departure from the Philipines.”

Remulla earlier said an ILBO is not necessary because, as government officials, Bantag and Zulueta will have to present a travel authority before they are allowed to leave the country.

It is not immediately clear what led to the change in Remulla’s view.

The ILBO was issued on December 7, two days after Bantag showed up at the DOJ office in Padre Faura, Manila, for the continuation of the preliminary investigation on the consolidated Lapid-Villamor murder complaints.

On Friday, Zulueta, the former deputy director for security and operations, appeared in several photos posted on Facebook by his lawyer Lauro Gacayan, who told ABS-CBN News that Zulueta hired him as his lead counsel on Tuesday, December 13.

In an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News Saturday, Zulueta denied he was hiding or that he has left the country.

He also denied involvement in the Lapid and Villamor killings, blaming drug lords instead for framing him and his former boss.

The lawyer of the Mabasa family however rejected Zulueta’s claims, questioning the motive of drug lords for killing Lapid.

On Monday, Remulla, Estomo and Bureau of Corrections OIC Director General Gregorio Catapang, Jr. challenged Zulueta to personally appear before the DOJ and file his counter-affidavit.